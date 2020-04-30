West Virginia's Biggest Recruiting Needs & Targets

So far in the 2021 recruiting class, West Virginia holds seven commitments, and depending on which recruiting outlet you look at, the Mountaineers have a top 25 class at the moment.

After a 5-7 season under first-year head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers have several areas where they need to improve. Brown and company did an excellent job of reeling in talent for the 2020 recruiting class but will need to continue that momentum in order to get the program back on track. Below are three areas of needs for West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class.

***Note: The targets listed are just some of the top recruits that have an interest in the Mountaineers. There are several other recruits that are not listed.***

Defensive line

The Mountaineers had a lot of top-end talent on the defensive line in 2019 with the Stills brothers and Reese Donahue. Outside of that, the production wasn't what the coaching staff would have liked for it to be. The reserves had their moments but were inconsistent - which is normal when you have a young unit. If Dante Stills builds off his 2019 performance, I don't expect him to return for his senior season. Neal Brown landed some really good talent in the 2020 signing class with junior college defensive tackle Quay Mays and high school signees Akheem Mesidor and Sean Martin. They'll need to add more bodies on the line so they don't have the same recurring problem of gassing out late in games.

Targets: Zeiqui Lawton (WV), Darryl Peterson (OH), Ryan Keeler (IL), Nijel Mcgriff (JUCO), James Gillespie (VA), Taleeq Robbins (PA), Mekhi Wingo (MO-Missouri commit), Elliot Donald (PA), Brandon Williams (SC).

Cornerback

The cornerback position will take a major hit in 2020 with both Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington onto the NFL. There's a ton of young, yet talented guys already on the roster, so for immediate help, the junior college route may be the best option. Regardless, I would expect West Virginia to add a couple of guys at the position. You always have to prepare for some guys to potentially not pan out and in the secondary, you must have depth.

Targets: De'Jahn Warren (JUCO), Daylan Carnell (IN), Jalen Cheek (NJ), Tyreek Chappell (PA), Khyree Jackson (JUCO), Jamareeh Jones (VA).

Offensive line

West Virginia's offensive line saw its fair share of struggles in 2020 - most of which was in the running game. The Mountaineers have some very interesting prospects at offensive tackle in Brandon Yates, Parker Moorer, and Junior Uzebu. Aside from those guys, there is a lack of depth at the tackle position. The interior of the line also wouldn't hurt to add bodies. If one thing is for certain, you can never have enough lineman.

Targets: Terrence Enos (MI), Jaydon Collins (SC), Bruno Zandamela (FL), Geno VanDemark (NJ), Brody Wisecarver (MO), Cole Henrich (D.C.).

