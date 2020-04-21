West Virginia's Odds to Land Zeiqui Lawton and Isaiah Johnson

Despite the Mountaineers finishing with a 5-7 record in 2019, the future remains bright much in part to the success the coaching staff has had on the recruiting front since they landed in Morgantown.

One thing this staff has done a really splendid job of is recruiting the state of West Virginia. In last year's class alone, they were able to secure the commitments of the top two players in the state, defensive lineman Sean Martin (Bluefield) and offensive lineman Zach Frazier (Fairmont Senior). To kickoff the 2021 class, West Virginia has already received a verbal pledge from the state's top offensive lineman and the No. 2 rated recruit in the state, per Rivals.com, Wyatt Milum (Spring Valley).

However, the other top two players in the state remain undecided, that being Bluefield cornerback Isaiah Johnson and South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton.

So, with that being said, how much of a chance does West Virginia have at landing both of them? Let's start with Isaiah Johnson first, the presumed No. 1 recruit in the state.

Aside from Sean Martin and Wyatt Milum, West Virginia has had trouble keeping the top talent in the state home. Fortunately for the Mountaineer fans, that was troubles that stemmed from the last coaching regime. The current staff doesn't seem to have much trouble so through the first year or so.

According to a source, Isaiah Johnson has showed some major interest in some of the so called "blue-blood" programs. The good news is, it seems like he doesn't appear to be leaning in any direction. Any recruit that gets recruited nationally will 100% take a look at all of the opportunities before making a decision. So, even though a decision isn't likely to happen in the coming days, that spells good news for the Mountaineers. Getting Johnson on campus for a game (if the season happens) will go a long way in trying to land him. He's been extremely quiet with his recruitment and has been hard to gauge what he's really thinking.

Chance: Fair.

As for Zeiqui Lawton (No. 3 player in the state), I spoke with him yesterday and said that he is unsure if he'll take another visit to West Virginia, mainly due to what is going on with the virus. Once things settle down, look for the coaching staff to try and get him back up for a visit. He last spoke to defensive coordinator Vic Koenning on April 9th and informed me that Oregon, Illinois, Cincinnati and Boise State talk to him the most.

Chance: Fair.

Now, I know neither one of these are giving a great measuring stick as to whether they will end up in Morgantown or not, but with the current circumstances, it's too difficult to tell what will transpire over the next few months. With this coaching staff, anything is possible.

