What WVU Fans Should Expect During Signing Day Next Week

Neal Brown and the West Virginia coaching staff currently have 16 recruits committed to the program with the majority of them expecting to sign next Wednesday.

Usually, signing day is a hectic, chaotic mess that has coaches, reporters and fans scrambling to see where certain recruits are heading. Since the early signing period in December has been installed, it has taken out a good chunk of those signing day surprises and flips that always created excitement and disappointment throughout the country. With this year's recruits signing during a pandemic, it's very unlikely that we will see many flips nationally because there isn't any opportunity for a school to make a last minute push with an in-person visit.

While the thrill of signing day may not be what it once was, it is still fun for fans to welcome in future members of their team's program and for guys like me to break down film and see how these signees will fit into what Neal Brown is doing in Morgantown.

How many spots are left?

Neal Brown mentioned a few weeks back that he believes that there are roughly 4-5 spots that they can fill, but will pocket at least 1-2 for potential transfers. The transfer portal continues to be loaded in terms of number of players available, so they'll have an opportunity to pluck one or so to help add to their depth.

Are there any current commits that could flip away from WVU?

As previously mentioned, there won't be very many flips at all and I'm not expecting West Virginia to lose any of the current 16 that are committed. Several of the commits have tweeted out recently a graphic stating that they have "shut down" their recruitment and will be signing next Wednesday with West Virginia. This class has really bought into Neal Brown's vision for the future and you could easily identify that by the way they reacted to the team's 42-6 loss to Iowa State.

Could WVU flip anyone?

There's a few that could make a last minute switch, most notably offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver who is currently committed to Illinois. Head coach Lovie Smith doesn't have the greatest job security so if for some reason Illinois decides to let him go, he could be someone West Virginia can get back in on.

How many are expected to enroll early?

Quite a few, actually. Neal Brown stated that there will be several who will be enrolling and certainly more than the two previous classes that have arrived since he has been on the job. An exact number has not been set yet, but this will be good for Brown and the coaching staff to get these guys on campus early and get them acclimated to the system much faster.

Full list of WVU 2021 commits

QB Will Crowder, RB Jaylen Anderson, RB Justin Johnson Jr., WR Kaden Prather, TE Treylan Davis, TE Victor Wikstrom, OL Wyatt Milum, OL Tomas Rimac, DL Edward Vesterinen, DL Brayden Dudley, DL Hammond Russell, LB Ja'Corey Hammett, CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp, S Saint McLeod, S Aubrey Burks, ATH Davis Mallinger.

The early signing period runs from next Wednesday, December 16th-Friday, December 18th.

