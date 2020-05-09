Where the Mountaineers Stand with the Top In-State Recruits

The state of West Virginia is oftentimes overlooked by Division-I FBS schools when it comes to recruiting. The Mountain State is not viewed as a recruiting hotbed and for that very reason, becomes neglected.

However, over the last four, five years or so, West Virginia has produced some highly rated recruits. Many of which were offensive lineman, but nonetheless, several kids have received Power Five offers from schools all over the country.

In the 2021 recruiting class, there are four legitimate FBS-level recruits. The Mountaineers have already landed one of the four, will they land any others? Take a look below at our full, in-depth analysis of each top recruit from within the state.

OT Wyatt Milum (Huntington, WV)

Status: Committed to West Virginia.

Analysis: Milum seems to be a lock to stay committed to West Virginia, but the Mountaineer coaching staff can't afford to back off any on him. Several blue-bloods will continue to try and swipe him away in the coming months.

Offers: Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, several others.

CB Isaiah Johnson (Bluefield, WV)

Status: Undecided.

Analysis: A source close to Mountaineer Maven has said that it is very unlikely that Johnson ends up with the Mountaineers and is looking to play somewhere in the SEC. With that said, don't count out this coaching staff on making a full-blown effort on Johnson if they believe he is a guy they want to go after.

Offers: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, NC State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A & M, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, several others.

DL Zeiqui Lawton (South Charleston, WV)

Status: Top Five.

Analysis: After speaking with Lawton a couple of weeks ago, it had seemed like other schools have been in contact more than West Virginia. Also, Lawton posted on his Instagram story a few months back about potentially leaving the state for college. So him having the Mountaineers in his top five was a little surprising. Lawton has a lot of potential and you better believe the West Virginia staff will do all it can to keep him in the state.

Considering: Boise State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Oregon, West Virginia.

OL Bryce Biggs (Huntington, WV)

Status: Undecided.

Analysis: Biggs has received interest from the Mountaineers early on in his recruitment, but has yet to reel in the offer. As of now, Biggs will be a guy the staff keeps their eye on this fall and will continue to evaluate him. With a strong fall, Biggs will continue to climb up their recruiting big boards as his senior season progresses.

Offers: Akron, Arkansas State, Eastern Kentucky, Lehigh, Marshall, Richmond, Western Kentucky, Youngstown State.

Which top in-state recruits do you see the Mountaineers landing? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

