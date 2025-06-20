Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: Wide Receiver Charlie Hanafin Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers gain another commitment in the 2026 class.

Josh Wolfe

WR Charlie Hanafin Commits to WVU
WR Charlie Hanafin Commits to WVU / WVU Athletics Communication
In this story:

June has been a friendly month to Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Football program. They have been red on the recruiting trail, building their future through the 2026 class. Moments ago, they gained a commitment from wide receiver Charlie Hanafin.

The 6'2" 184-pound receiver from Burlington, Massachusetts, chose the Mountaineers over Boston College, Yale, Brown, UMass, Penn, New Hampshire, Georgetown, Bryant, Dartmouth, Bucknell, Richmond, Elon, and Stony Brook.

Hanafin has been flying under the radar and mainly only receiving interest from northeastern schools. That was until he showed to Morgantown for a camp, where he put on such an impressive show that the coaches offered him before he left campus. He then set up a visit almost immediately, and committed to the staff during it.

Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.

West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits

QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, and S Emory Snyder.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU’s Wren Baker Sounds Off on CFP Proposal That Favors SEC and Big Ten

WVU Planning Major Upgrade to Premium Seating at Milan Puskar Stadium

Wren Baker: WVU is 'Close' on a Naming Rights Deal for One of Its Top Facilities

Best Virginia Announces 2025 Head Coach for The Basketball Tournament

Published |Modified
Josh Wolfe
JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

Home/Recruiting