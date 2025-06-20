BREAKING: Wide Receiver Charlie Hanafin Commits to West Virginia
June has been a friendly month to Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Football program. They have been red on the recruiting trail, building their future through the 2026 class. Moments ago, they gained a commitment from wide receiver Charlie Hanafin.
The 6'2" 184-pound receiver from Burlington, Massachusetts, chose the Mountaineers over Boston College, Yale, Brown, UMass, Penn, New Hampshire, Georgetown, Bryant, Dartmouth, Bucknell, Richmond, Elon, and Stony Brook.
Hanafin has been flying under the radar and mainly only receiving interest from northeastern schools. That was until he showed to Morgantown for a camp, where he put on such an impressive show that the coaches offered him before he left campus. He then set up a visit almost immediately, and committed to the staff during it.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, and S Emory Snyder.
