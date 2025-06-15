Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: Wide Receiver Robert Stith Commits to West Virginia

WVU adds another piece to the 2026 class.

Josh Wolfe

WR Robert Stith Commits to WVU
WR Robert Stith Commits to WVU / Robert Stith's Instagram Profile
In this story:

West Virginia has been busy building their future through the 2026 class. Earlier today, they gained a commitment from offensive lineman Cameron Goforth, and just moments ago, added a commitment from wide receiver Robert Stith.

The 6'2" 185-pound wide receiver from Niceville, Florida chose the Mountaineers over Kansas State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Florida International University, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Liberty, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Toledo, Troy, Tulana, UAB, UConn, UNLV, and South Florida.

The speedy wideout had 45 catches for 870 yards and 10 touchdowns during his 2024 season.

Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.

West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits

QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Future Ace? West Virginia Lands Huge Portal Commitment from D-II Pitcher of the Year

The Good Outweighs the Bad in WVU’s 2025-26 Big 12 Schedule Reveal

Texas Tech Safety Commit on Campus at WVU With Flip Buzz Heating Up

West Virginia Releases Video and Photos of New Turf Installed at Mountaineer Field

Published
Josh Wolfe
JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

Home/Recruiting