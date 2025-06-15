BREAKING: Wide Receiver Robert Stith Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia has been busy building their future through the 2026 class. Earlier today, they gained a commitment from offensive lineman Cameron Goforth, and just moments ago, added a commitment from wide receiver Robert Stith.
The 6'2" 185-pound wide receiver from Niceville, Florida chose the Mountaineers over Kansas State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Florida International University, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Liberty, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Toledo, Troy, Tulana, UAB, UConn, UNLV, and South Florida.
The speedy wideout had 45 catches for 870 yards and 10 touchdowns during his 2024 season.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
