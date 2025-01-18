Wide Receiver Transfer Changes Mind, Backs Out of Commitment to West Virginia
Bulter Community College wide receiver transfer Daveon Walker has informed West Virginia On SI that he is no longer committed to West Virginia.
Walker made his pledge to the Mountaineers on January 11th but is seeking a better fit. This past season, Walker caught 19 passes for 331 yards, averaging a notch over 17 yards per catch. He began his career at Vanderbilt where he appeared in one game throughout two seasons. Due to the NCAA's recent ruling regarding junior college players, Walker should still have three years of eligibility remaining.
WVU's updated transfer portal class
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU)
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
