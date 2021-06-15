WVU Commit Jarel Williams Discusses His First Visit to Morgantown

Class of 2022 athlete Jarel Williams committed to West Virginia in early April before taking a visit. Behind the decision, Williams stated it was co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Gerad Parker's persistence. "He made me feel like a priority," said Williams.

The Saraland High School product (Alabama) made his first official visit to Morgantown over the weekend since the recruiting dead period ended on June 1st.

"I had a great time in 'Almost Heaven.' They gave a family vibe all weekend! Can't wait to get back up there."

His takeaways from his visit? "The energy!!" he said. Then, adding, "The one-on-one time with coaches, advisors, and especially (WVU) President (Gordan Gee)" and of course, the photo shoot."

Williams also informed Mountaineer Maven that during his time with the coaching staff, they didn't spend a lot of time talking football - it was more so getting to know each other face-to-face and that both parties were simply excited to see one another.

Williams plans on signing his LOI during the early signing period and is preparing to enroll at WVU in January.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly