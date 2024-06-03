Wilnerson Telemaque Moves Decision Date Up with Two Schools in the Lead
Defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque (6’6”, 260 lbs) of Opa Locka, Florida was one of the several big-time prospects on campus this past weekend for an official visit to West Virginia and it’s safe to say the Mountaineers established themselves as a frontrunner.
“It was great,” Telemaque told Mountaineers Now. “They’ve put themselves in good position. I feel like West Virginia and Wisconsin are the two leaders.”
Telemaque also had Colorado, Florida, LSU, Missouri, and Minnesota in the mix but it appears he’s trimmed it down to just two. He tells me he’s only taking one more official visit, to Wisconsin (June 7-9), and then committing on June 11th or 12th.
As far as his trip to Morgantown, Telemaque had a good time bonding with the coaches and catching up with a familiar face.
“The time spent with the players and the conversations I had with Coach Brown stood out. Jaheem Joseph was my host, he used to go to my high school. He told me great things about the program and how it takes you to that next level with development.”
