Wilnerson Telemaque Names Final Four Schools Ahead of Decision
Class of 2025 defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque has moved around his decision date a few times, but has settled on June 18th. Wednesday morning, he announced that he has trimmed his list down to four schools - Florida, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Telemaque took an official visit to West Virginia last weekend and told Mountaineers Now, "It was great. They’ve put themselves in good position. I feel like West Virginia and Wisconsin are the two leaders.”
He will take an official visit to Wisconsin this weekend and will squeeze in one to Georgia Tech the following weekend, just days before his decision. Although Florida is pictured to be in the mix, he will not take an official visit there.
