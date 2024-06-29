BREAKING: WR Jalil Hall Commits to West Virginia
The Mountaineers secure another wide receiver commitment in the 2025 class.
In this story:
Saturday evening, class of 2025 wide receiver Jalil Hall (6’4”, 185 lbs) of Drexel Hill, PA committed to West Virginia. He chose the Mountaineers over Duke, Maryland, Rutgers, and Syracuse. He also held offers from Buffalo, Connecticut, James Madison, Marshall, Nebraska, Pitt, Temple, Virginia Tech, and Wis
Hall becomes the fourth receiver in the 2025 recruiting class to commit to West Virginia joining Teriq Mallory, Montavin Quisenberry, and Tyshawn Dues.
Stay tuned for more on Hall's commitment.
