BREAKING: WR Jalil Hall Commits to West Virginia

Saturday evening, class of 2025 wide receiver Jalil Hall (6’4”, 185 lbs) of Drexel Hill, PA committed to West Virginia. He chose the Mountaineers over Duke, Maryland, Rutgers, and Syracuse. He also held offers from Buffalo, Connecticut, James Madison, Marshall, Nebraska, Pitt, Temple, Virginia Tech, and Wis

Hall becomes the fourth receiver in the 2025 recruiting class to commit to West Virginia joining Teriq Mallory, Montavin Quisenberry, and Tyshawn Dues.

Stay tuned for more on Hall's commitment.

