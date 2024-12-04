WR Jalil Hall Signs with West Virginia
The first wide receiver to sign with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2025 recruiting class is a big target out of Pennsylvania, Jalil Hall.
WR Jalil Hall
Height: 6'5" Weight: 195
Hometown: Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania
School: Monsignor Bonner
Offers
Buffalo, Duke, James Madison, Marshall, Maryland, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
Evaluation
The curl God, and I mean that in a good way. He's perfected the art of the route, knowing when to cut the depth of it to increase his chances of racking up yards after the catch. It shows up in his other routes too, but really noticeable there. Because of his size and effectiveness with the curl and tunnel screens, he has the makings of being a reliable 3rd and medium target.
Aside from the intermediate and underneath stuff, Hall can really stretch the field vertically. He's a quarterback's best friend in that 50/50 balls are more like 60/40 balls. Does a great job positioning his body on those deep balls and fades to the back pylon while having the awareness of the sideline and/or back of the end zone. There's a lot to like here.
