OFFICIAL: WR Rodney Gallagher III Signs with West Virginia

WR Rodney Gallagher III

Height: 5'10" Weight: 160 lbs

Hometown: Uniontown, PA

High school: Laurel Highland

Power Five Offers: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin.

Group of Five Offers: Connecticut.

Evaluation:

Gallagher is a dynamic playmaker that can take it the distance any time he touches the ball. Has tremendous breakaway speed with top-end acceleration. Lines up all over the place including taking snaps at quarterback running the read option, running back, and of course, receiver. His athleticism and versatility keep defenses honest, yet they still don't have an answer for him. It may take him a year or so to truly develop into a star at the next level due to how many different hats he wears in the system he currently plays in. Settling in at receiver and concentrating on that one position every single day will allow him to grow his game. Also has the ability to return punts and kicks. Without a doubt the top player in WVU's class.

Playing time projection:

Regardless of what West Virginia does with adding guys via the portal/JUCO, I expect Gallagher to see the field as a true freshman next fall. He may not start right away, but that could be the case as we enter the final weeks of the season. Has the ability to lineup both inside and out and has all the tools to develop into a go-to target in the offense by year two.

Highlights:

