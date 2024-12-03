WR Teriq Mallory Flips From WVU to Florida State Ahead of Signing Day
Just one day ahead of the early signing period, class of 2025 wide receiver Teriq Mallory (Cheshire, CT) announced that he has flipped his commitment from West Virginia to Florida State.
Mallory told West Virginia On SI Sunday evening following Neal Brown's firing that he was still committed to the Mountaineers and planned to sign this week. He did visit Florida State this past weekend, and was able to get across the finish line with a strong late push.
The 6'5", 190-pounder caught 49 passes for 700 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
With his decision to flip, WVU has just two receivers committed in the 2025 class - Jalil Hall and Tyshawn Dues.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search
Two Group of Five Schools Interested in Hiring Neal Brown as Head Coach
Neal Brown Speaks for the First Time Since Being Fired
WVU's Top Commit Isn't Going Anywhere, Plans to Sign in Early Signing Period