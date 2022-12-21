Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WR Tory Johnson Jr. Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Tory Johnson Jr.

WR Tory Johnson Jr.

Height: 6'4" Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Chesapeake, VA

High school: Oscar Smith

Power Five Offers: Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: East Carolina.

Evaluation:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson's 6'4" frame provides a big target for his quarterback. He uses his size down the sidelines and high points the ball for big gains but also works the intermediate routes, finding then sitting in the holes in the secondary before darting upfield. He can line up on the outside or in the slot. Johnson has nice hands and is a solid rout runner while not afraid to get physical on the outside with his run blocking. 

Playing time projection:

No doubt about it, this kid has the look of a true No. 1 receiver at the 'X'. It will take some time for him to grow into that role, but Johnson should see plenty of opportunities early on in his career. Year three could be the breakout year for him.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 3.27.47 PM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: QB Sean Boyle Signs with West Virginia

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 8.43.42 PM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: CB Jordan Jackson Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.30.35 PM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: CB Josiah Jackson Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
Dark Blue White Brush Stroke Business Ideas YouTube Thumbnail
Recruiting

2023 WVU Football National Signing Day Tracker

By Schuyler Callihan
JT Daniels
Football

JT Daniels Finds a New Home

By Christopher Hall
RELATIVELY SPORTS
Football

Relatively Sports Ep. 22: Buffalo Bills OT Dion Dawkins Joins the Show

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 2.26.22 PM
Recruiting

Early Signing Day Primer: What's Going to Happen?

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.17.58 AM
Recruiting

Top WVU CB Target to Choose Between Five Schools on Signing Day

By Schuyler Callihan