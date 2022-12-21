OFFICIAL: WR Tory Johnson Jr. Signs with West Virginia

WR Tory Johnson Jr.

Height: 6'4" Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Chesapeake, VA

High school: Oscar Smith

Power Five Offers: Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: East Carolina.

Evaluation:

Johnson's 6'4" frame provides a big target for his quarterback. He uses his size down the sidelines and high points the ball for big gains but also works the intermediate routes, finding then sitting in the holes in the secondary before darting upfield. He can line up on the outside or in the slot. Johnson has nice hands and is a solid rout runner while not afraid to get physical on the outside with his run blocking.

Playing time projection:

No doubt about it, this kid has the look of a true No. 1 receiver at the 'X'. It will take some time for him to grow into that role, but Johnson should see plenty of opportunities early on in his career. Year three could be the breakout year for him.

Highlights:

