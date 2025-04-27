BREAKING: WR Transfer Justin Smith-Brown Commits to West Virginia
Sunday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers made an addition to the wide receiver room, picking up a commitment from South Carolina State transfer Justin Smith-Brown (6'1", 190 lbs).
In 2023, he began logging serious playing time and recorded 22 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he hauled in 54 passes for 749 yards and four scores. Some notable performances he had were when he posted 100-yard receiving games against Norfolk State and Tennessee Tech, and fell one yard short of a third 100-yard game in the Bulldogs' win over Delaware State..
Smith-Brown becomes the seventh transfer wide receiver the Mountaineers have landed this offseason, joining Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), Jeff Weimer (Idaho State), and Christian Hamilton (North Carolina).
Smith-Brown will have one year of eligibility.
