WR Tyshawn Dues Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia has added another receiver, and this time, it's an in-state product, Charleston's own, Tyshawn Dues.
WR Tyshawn Dues
Height: 5'10" Weight: 175
Hometown: Charleston, West Virginia
School: Hurricane
Offers
Akron, Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), Toledo, West Virginia
Evaluation
Dues' speed will get him on the field early in his career on special teams, potentially being used as a punt/kick returner. I won't rule out the possibility of him seeing some action on offense, but it probably won't happen right away. He has home run ability, and it's pretty evident on tape. Most of his catches come via go-balls, where he just uses his speed to separate and make the big splash play.
