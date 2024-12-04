Mountaineers Now

WR Tyshawn Dues Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Tyshawn Dues.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has added another receiver, and this time, it's an in-state product, Charleston's own, Tyshawn Dues.

WR Tyshawn Dues

Height: 5'10" Weight: 175

Hometown: Charleston, West Virginia

School: Hurricane

Offers

Akron, Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), Toledo, West Virginia

Evaluation

Dues' speed will get him on the field early in his career on special teams, potentially being used as a punt/kick returner. I won't rule out the possibility of him seeing some action on offense, but it probably won't happen right away. He has home run ability, and it's pretty evident on tape. Most of his catches come via go-balls, where he just uses his speed to separate and make the big splash play.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

