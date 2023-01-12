WVU Adds Penn State Defensive Lineman

Penn State transfer defense lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced his commitment to West Virginia University on Thursday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

He redshirted as a true freshman in 2020 and appeared in six games in 2021, recording two solo tackles on the season before seeing most of his action on special teams a season ago.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native chose Penn State over Temple, UConn, UMass, Navy, Toledo, Bowling Green and Buffalo coming out of high school.

