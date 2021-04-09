2022 Mountaineer Commit Looking Forward to WVU Future

Class of 2022 guard Marley Washenitz committed to Mike Carey and the West Virginia Women’s Basketball team last August. The Fairmont, West Virginia, native is excited to stay home and play for the Mountaineers.

“The people in the state have really supported me and always treated me so amazing,” Washenitz said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “I think going and playing at the highest level in the state, they are all going to want to see me thrive and do the best I can.”

Washenitz says the three factors that were most important in her decision were her relationship with the coach, the team’s style of play, and the environment surrounding her. She said West Virginia checked all of her boxes.

“My relationship with the staff is really amazing,” Washenitz said. “They always made me feel welcomed and supported me."

Washenitz is in the midst of her junior season at Fairmont Senior High School, where she won a state championship in 2019. She has led her team to a 13-0 record to start this season, and her Polar Bears are the number one ranked team in the state.

“I would say the best part of my game is my defense and effort because those are two things you control,” Washenitz said. “I’m very aggressive and competitive when it comes to defense.”

Washenitz said it’s been strange playing basketball games outside of the usual time for high school basketball season. She’s looking forward to having regular fan attendance in the future.

“[We] still have the same routines and goals that will help us succeed and hopefully win a state title again,” Washenitz said.

West Virginia’s women’s basketball team is coming off a successful season that saw them earn a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“[It’s] definitely a dream and goal to make it to the NCAA Tournament and make a really good run,” Washenitz said about her future career at West Virginia.

Coach Carey and the Mountaineers will have to wait another year before they can add Washenitz to their squad, but they’re sure to be excited about the future of this in-state prospect.

