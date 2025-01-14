WVU Battling Bitter Rival for Reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year
West Virginia has made significant progress rebuilding its defense through the transfer portal but still has some work to do in filling out the front seven, particularly on the edge.
Landing UTSA linebacker transfer Jimmori Robinson would go a long way. Recently, Robinson announced that he is down to two schools - West Virginia and Virginia Tech.
This season, Robinson tallied 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended on his way to being named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
He spent four seasons at UTSA, racking up 110 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. Before landing with the Roadrunners, Robinson played at Dodge City in 2019 and Monroe College in 2020, where his entire season was canceled due to the pandemic. Because of his time at the junior college level, he has one more season of eligibility remaining.
