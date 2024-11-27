WVU CB Commit Deuce Edwards Flips Decision to Michigan State
With the early signing period just around the corner, recruiting races are heating up in college football, and the West Virginia Mountaineers are trying to fight off several Power Four schools from flipping their commits.
They won't be able to win 100% of those recruiting battles as class of 2025 cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards (6'1", 180 lbs) of Richmond, Virginia, announced on his Instagram page Wednesday afternoon that he has switched his commitment from West Virginia to Michigan State.
Edwards made his verbal commitment to the Mountaineers in mid-June, shortly after taking his official visit to Morgantown. He picked WVU over Michigan State and Virginia Tech at the time while also holding offers from Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, NC State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, and several others.
With Edwards flipping his decision, the Mountaineers now have 23 commits in the 2025 class but still have six defensive backs on board. Some of them, however, are being heavily pursued as well. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, more flip aways are expected in the coming days.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Flips Toledo CB Commit Tyrell Russell
Big 12 Score Predictions for the Final Week of the Regular Season
Can West Virginia Finish Strong? ESPN FPI Reveals Chances to Beat Texas Tech