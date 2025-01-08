WVU Class of 2025 Signee Backs Out & is Headed to ACC School
The roster shuffling continues in Morgantown as running back Deandre Desinor, a class of 2025 West Virginia signee, is headed elsewhere. Despite signing with the Mountaineers back in December, Desinor visited NC State recently and will instead play his collegiate ball with the Wolfpack.
Desinor committed to WVU back in June, choosing the Mountaineers over offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, and several others.
As a senior at American Heritage in Florida, Desnior rushed for 674 yards and 10 touchdowns on 67 carries.
Some have asked how this move can be possible, so here's the answer. When a player signs a national letter of intent, it's basically just a verbal agreement on paper that they will play at your school. A player can submit a request to be released from the NLI, which just about every school grants if one is submitted. However, if there is a head coaching change before the player is enrolled, the player is no longer bound by the contract.
WVU has already added Catawba College (Division II) running back LJ Turner to the mix and hosted former Northern Iowa running back Tye Edwards on a visit on Tuesday. Rich Rodriguez and his staff will add one more back to the backfield before it's all said and done to join Jahiem White, Turner, Diore Hubbard, and Trae'von Dunbar.
