WVU Commits React to Being Named on SI All-American Watch List

Schuyler Callihan

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Here are the reactions to some of West Virginia's commits after being placed on the SI All-American watch list: 

QB Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL)

"This is a huge honor and it is extremely humbling. I am very grateful to be considered for the SI All- American list. I think we have a great group of guys and playmakers and can’t wait to play with them in Morgantown."

DE Hammond Russell (Dublin, OH)

"I just think it’s blessing and I just want to thank God first because without him, this couldn’t even be possible. Also want to thank my father for putting in countless hours with me to teach me how to play defensive line and my coaches and teammates. It’s really a blessing. Thanks to the man above!"

TE Treylan Davis (Jackson, OH)

"Wow!! I’m very thankful to be seen this way and i hope to live up to these expectations!! Very ready to continue working towards this goal!!"

TE Victor Wikstrom (Sweden)

"I am humbled to be on the list. We have a small football community and I go to school where we have a football academy with the best coaches in the country. We actually have a similar program as many d1 colleges in the states which prepares us to come over seas and play ball!"

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, OH)

"This is an honor, it adds fuel to my fire! I’m just ready to focus on getting ready for my season."

