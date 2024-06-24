Mountaineers Now

WVU DB Target Davin Chandler Picks Virginia

Cross one off the board for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has picked up a series of defensive back commitments over the last few weeks, but saw one of their targets, Davin Chandler (6’2”, 180 lbs) of Stephen Decatur HS in Berlin, Maryland, commit to Virginia over the weekend.

Chandler chose the Cavaliers over West Virginia, Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Boston College, Delaware, East Carolina, Kent State, Old Dominion, Temple, Towson, USF, Villanova, Yale, and a few others.

West Virginia hosted Chandler on an official visit earlier this month but with the recent commitments they've picked up, they ran out of room for secondary recruits.

The two-way athlete recorded 53 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions, and two tackles for loss while rushing for 79 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries and hauling in 16 receptions for 162 yards on the other side of the ball.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

