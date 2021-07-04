Sports Illustrated home
WVU DE Target Zane Durant Makes Decision

Another prospect is off the board for West Virginia.
Author:
Publish date:

Moments after West Virginia secured the commitment of 2022 cornerback Jacolby Spells, another WVU target announced his college destination. Defensive end Zane Durant (6'1", 250 lbs) took to Twitter to announce that he will be attending Penn State.

Durant to Penn State was expected as shown in our prediction that was released yesterday. West Virginia made a strong push but Miami and Penn State were the frontrunners for much of the Lake Nona product's recruitment.

West Virginia already has two defensive ends committed in the 2022 class (Zion Young & Aric Burton) but is also still receiving interest from a few others.

Tomiwa Durojaiye (Middletown, DE)

Top 5: Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

Q'yaeir Price (Wayne, NJ)

Top 10: Uconn, Pitt, Rutgers, Maryland, Syracuse, Indiana, Purdue, Boston College, Kansas, West Virginia.

Marvin Jones Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Jackson State, West Virginia.

