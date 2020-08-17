WVU Defensive End Commit Will Postpone Arrival to Campus

Today, class of 2020 defensive end Edward Vesterinen of Finland announced that he will not be enrolling at West Virginia until January.

Vesterinen originally told Mountaineer Maven that he was planning to arrive in Morgantown shortly after camp opened, but will now wait until this winter. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Coastal Carolina and Massachusetts, along with interest from several others.

Shortly after Vesterinen's commitment, Mountaineer Maven spoke with the founder of PPI Recruiting, Brandon Collier, to get his thoughts on not only Vesterinen, but how the Mountaineers have become successful recruiting overseas.

"I honestly believe it's a huge commitment as this kid [Vesterinen] is a kid that has the ability to compete very early in his career. He has been coached up and not raw as most high schoolers are. He is fast and very twitchy.

"I believe Coach Brown has it figured out," Collier said. "He knows he’s not at Clemson or Ohio State where he can just land anyone he wants. He has to be more unique in recruiting. I feel the kids that he has landed so far, if they played high school in the USA, they would be all national recruits. WVU would have to fight teams like Clemson and Penn State for them. I believe WVU will come back each year because they are invested now. These three will all play early and make a difference in Morgantown."

