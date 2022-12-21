WVU DL Commit Justin Benton Flips to Houston

Wednesday morning, class of 2023 defensive lineman Justin Benton, formally committed to WVU, has signed with the University of Houston. Benton has been committed to West Virginia since the summer but kept his recruitment open and recently took official visits to Texas and of course, Houston.

Height: 6'1" Weight: 280

Hometown: Covington, GA

High school: Newton

Power Five Offers: Arkansas, Arizona State, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech.

Evaluation:

Justin Benton wreaks havoc in the backfield. He brushes off linemen and hits the gaps in the running game but what may be more impressive is his ability to stand an offensive lineman up, find the ball, throw the lineman to the side and attack the quarterback.

If he's not in on the play, he is following the ball and will clean up the backside with a devastating hit.

Playing time projection:

It's rare for freshmen playing in the trenches to play the first season, especially in a primary role. As for Benton, he has the size and talent to contribute early.

Although West Virginia saw attrition along the defensive line with graduation and transfers following the end of the season, Benton still will have to battle to get into the two-deep rotation.

I do, however, believe as his freshman season rolls along, his playing time will increase.

Highlights:

