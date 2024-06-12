WVU DL Target Donta Simpson Drops Top Three
Class of 2025 defensive lineman Donta Simpson (6'3", 285 lbs) out of Hollywood, Florida has included West Virginia in his top three to go along with Florida Atlantic and Maryland.
Simpson took his officials with FAU and Maryland over the past two weekends and is expected to make it to Morgantown for his visit to WVU on the weekend of June 21st.
Last season, Simpson tallied 43 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.
West Virginia has one defensive lineman - Romando Johnson - publicly committed. There are two silent commits that are expected to announce fairly soon and a handful of others who WVU is in the mix for. The staff will likely take four or so defensive linemen in this recruiting cycle and the good news is they have plenty of quality options to choose from, including Simpson.
