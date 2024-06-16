WVU DL Target Jayquan Stubbs Commits to Minnesota
Sunday morning, class of 2025 defensive lineman Jayquan Stubbs of Cleveland, Ohio announced he has committed to Minnesota.
Stubbs chose Minnesota over Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. He also held offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Indiana, Kent State, Kentucky, Marshall, Rutgers, and Toledo.
West Virginia hosted Stubbs for an official visit earlier this month, along with his teammate and fellow defensive lineman Brandon Caesar, who remains undecided.
The Mountaineers have a bevy of defensive line recruits they are in the mix for including Wilnerson Telemaque, Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Elijah Crawford, Donta Simpson, Christian Hudson, Aubrey Melvin, Nic Moore, and Sidney Stewart in addition to Caesar.
