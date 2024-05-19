WVU Featured in Top Six for 2025 OL Cameron Herron
Class of 2025 offensive lineman Cameron Herron (6'4", 275 lbs) of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana revealed his top six schools on Friday, a list that includes West Virginia.
Joining the Mountaineers in the race are Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville, and Northwestern.
Herron took unofficial visits to West Virginia in February and April and will be back in Morgantown from June 7-9 for his official visit. He also has official visits scheduled with Cincinnati (May 31-June 2), Boston College (June 14-16), and Iowa (June 21-23).
Other schools that have offered Herron, but missed out on his top list include Army, Ball State, Central Michigan, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Iowa State, Jackson State, Marshall, Ohio, Pitt, Purdue, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, and a few others.
Currently, West Virginia has two offensive linemen committed in the 2025 recruiting class - Eidan Buchanan (Olney, MD) and Thomas Barr (Haverford, PA).
