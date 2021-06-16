WVU First to Offer 2023 Indiana Receiver

Recently, West Virginia held the "2023 King of the Climb" summer camp, and following the one-day elite camp, the Mountaineer coaching staff reached out to the class of 2023 receiver TJ McWilliams and extended a verbal offer, marking his first Power Five offer.

"I'm very excited to be offered by a top Power Five football program with a rich tradition and great academics," said McWilliams, adding, "The first offer is very special, and I will remember this day!"

McWilliams described the atmosphere at the camp as “awesome and a lot of good competition,” also noting that “the facilities were epic!”

The North Central High School (Indianapolis) product caught the eye of co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker during camp/ According to McWilliams, the two really hit off, discussing football, life, and the great history of West Virginia receivers - having already watched highlights of David Sills, Kevin White, and of course, Tavon Austin.

All in all, McWilliams said he is “really excited about the direction (West Virginia head) coach (Neal) Brown is going with the program, and they have awesome skill coaches, especially at wide receiver.”

McWilliams listed some of his early criteria in what he is looking for in his college destination; “Winning tradition, history of top wide receivers, great coaching staff, top conference, and great fans.” He listed four out of the five in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. He’s planning to make some trips in the fall and “attend WVU games in the fall.” With Mountaineer fans chomping at the bit get into Mountaineer Field, that fifth checkmark may come in autumn.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly