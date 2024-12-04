WVU Flips North Carolina DB Commit Julien Horton
The West Virginia coaching staff continues to do some impressive things on signing day without a head coach in place. Moments ago, they just secured a commitment/signature from defensive back Julien Horton, who had been committed to North Carolina.
DB Julien Horton
Height: 6'0" Weight: 170
Hometown: Bel Air, Maryland
School: Bel Air
Offers
Boston College, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, James Madison, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Horton is a long, athletic safety that can play the deep part of the field really well. He can move around and play multiple spots in the back end but seems to be a good fit at strong safety because of the physicality he brings to the table. He doesn't shy away from coming up and making plays in the run game, and he's someone who can rush the passer extremely well when sent on a blitz. Big-time pick up here for the Mountaineers.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job
When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details
Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others
Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search