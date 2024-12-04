Mountaineers Now

WVU Flips North Carolina DB Commit Julien Horton

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Julien Horton.

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia coaching staff continues to do some impressive things on signing day without a head coach in place. Moments ago, they just secured a commitment/signature from defensive back Julien Horton, who had been committed to North Carolina.

DB Julien Horton

Height: 6'0" Weight: 170

Hometown: Bel Air, Maryland

School: Bel Air

Offers

Boston College, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, James Madison, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Horton is a long, athletic safety that can play the deep part of the field really well. He can move around and play multiple spots in the back end but seems to be a good fit at strong safety because of the physicality he brings to the table. He doesn't shy away from coming up and making plays in the run game, and he's someone who can rush the passer extremely well when sent on a blitz. Big-time pick up here for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

