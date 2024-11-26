BREAKING: WVU Flips Toledo CB Commit Tyrell Russell
It's flipping season in Morgantown. For the second time in as many days, the West Virginia Mountaineers have flipped a commit from a MAC school.
Tuesday morning, class of 2025 cornerback Tyrell Russell (5'11", 175 lbs) from Columbus, Ohio switched his commitment from Toledo to West Virginia.
In addition to Toledo and WVU, Russell also held offers from Akron, Nebraska, and Wheeling (Division II), along with interest from several others.
Russell plays running back and defensive back at Beechcroft High School, primarily on the offensive side of the ball. However, the expectation is that he'll focus on defense once he arrives in Morgantown.
Russell becomes the 24th player to commit to West Virginia this cycle.
