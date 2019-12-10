Mountaineer
WVU Commit Named a JUCO All-American

Schuyler Callihan

This afternoon, the NJCAA announced it's All-American selections. On that list, you will find West Virginia cornerback commit Jackie Matthews of Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Matthews was named a First Team All-American, finishing the year with 52 tackles, six interceptions and one touchdown. He also helped close out the national championship game for Mississippi Gulf Coast with an interception in the end zone in the final minute of the game to defeat Lackawanna College 24-13.

Matthews chose West Virginia over other offers from Arkansas St., Charlotte, Marshall, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Troy and a few others.

