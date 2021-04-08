2022 Maryland DB Completes Second Virtual Visit With WVU

Steven Sannieniola is planning to visit Morgantown in person on June 11.

Class of 2022 defensive back Steven Sannieniola (6’2”, 180 lbs) went on his second virtual visit with the West Virginia coaching staff last week since receiving an offer from the Mountaineers early in February.

Sannieniola was offered by defensive recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer, but he is being recruited by safeties coach Dontae Wright. Sannieniola said he talks to Coach Wright almost every day.

“I think it’s headed in the right direction,” Sannieniola said of West Virginia’s football program in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “I think in a few years, West Virginia could be a national powerhouse like the other top schools.”

Sannieniola said he’s impressed with some of the aspects of Coach Brown’s program that aren’t related to football. He enjoyed learning about the 5th Quarter Program, a player education development program, and he said he’s interested in the university’s academic improvement.

Sannieniola said he likes to mold his game around Ed Reed and Minkah Fitzpatrick. He likes the way those safeties are always around the ball making plays.

When he was asked about the possibility of playing in the Big 12, Sannieniola said he would be interested in demonstrating that the conference isn’t just about offensive power. He said he’s excited to visit campus.

“[It’s a] beautiful campus,” Sannieniola said. “[There’s] great scenery, and the dorms are amazing.”

Sannieniola said he’s planning to visit the campus in person on June 11.

Sannieniola has a list of offers from schools like Maryland, Virginia, Pitt, Purdue, and Duke, among others. He doesn’t have a top schools list yet, but he wants to announce his commitment before his senior year.

