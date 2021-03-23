2023 Ohio OL Eager to Learn More About WVU

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Ryan Carretta (6’5” 300 lbs) received his first Big 12 offer when he was offered by West Virginia this week. Carretta plays for St. Charles Prep School, just outside of Columbus, Ohio.

It sounds like Carretta doesn’t know very much about West Virginia’s program so far, but he’s eager to learn more.

“I [am] very excited to get to know more about the school and football program,” Carretta said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven.

Carretta was offered by West Virginia tight ends and inside receivers coach Travis Trickett. He says he is hopeful that he will build a good relationship with the coaching staff.

While he doesn’t know too many players from West Virginia’s past, Carretta said he turns to a current all-pro offensive lineman as someone he tries to emulate as a player. He said he’s always loved Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson’s game, which drives the way he plays football.

When evaluating himself, Carretta said he’s a good run blocker, and he’s working on improving his strength and footwork.

Carretta is looking at his fit within a program and how he feels when he visits campuses as the most important factors in his college decision. As of right now, he wants to major in business.

So far, Carretta has offers from Pitt, Miami (Ohio), and Toledo, in addition to his offer from West Virginia. He does not have a top schools list, and he does not know when he will be ready to announce his commitment.

