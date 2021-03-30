2024 RB Excited to Receive First Offer From WVU

Class of 2024 running back Micah Ford (6’0”, 200 lbs) received his first offer this week when he was offered by West Virginia. The talented offensive weapon from Toms River North High School in New Jersey is sure to receive more Power 5 offers as his high school career continues.

“I was very excited,” Ford said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “[I] never would’ve thought that my first offer would be from a school like West Virginia.”

Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott offered Ford.

“They have had success and I’m excited to build my relationship with their staff and players,” Ford said. “[Coach Scott] seems really nice and I can’t wait to meet him.”

Ford said he looks up to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, but he doesn’t necessarily try to model his game after any player in particular. He says the best part of his game is his ability to read gaps and break tackles. Ford said there’s also a lot he wants to improve on.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Ford said. “[I want to] get faster and stronger and to better myself and my teammates.”

Despite being just a freshman, Ford already has a clear vision of what he’s looking for in choosing a school.

“I look for how good they are academically and how comfortable I am with the team and the school,” Ford said. “[I also look for] how my teammates are going to boost me up to be the best player I can be and my relationship with the coaches and staff.”

There’s a lot of time left in Ford’s high school career before he chooses a school, but we’ll be sure to keep an eye on this talented freshman over the next couple of years.

