2022 Oklahoma RB Excited to Visit WVU

The decorated RB already has five offers from Big 12 schools.

Class of 2022 Oklahoma RB Braylin Presley (5’8”, 165 lbs) received an offer from West Virginia in January, adding the Mountaineers to a growing list of schools interested in the 2020 MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year. Presley was offered by co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Scott,” Presley told Mountaineer Maven. “He keeps in constant contact every chance he gets.”

Presley’s older brother, Brennan, was the Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year in Oklahoma in 2019. He was a member of Oklahoma State’s 2020 recruiting class.

Braylin Presley has an offer from Oklahoma State, as well as offers from other Big 12 schools, like Baylor, Kansas, and Texas Tech. He’s definitely interested in the competition presented by the Big 12.

“The Big 12 is a good conference for players of my skill set,” Presley said. “I think no matter the team in the Big 12, it would benefit me.”

Presley believes West Virginia’s football program is moving in the right direction in its development of athletes and young men. He said it was “a blessing” to receive an offer from a program that has produced so many great athletes.

While Presley hasn’t had a chance to visit WVU in person, he says he’s looking forward to visiting campus once the dead period is over. Presley added that he does have a top schools list, but he’s not ready to release it yet. He also does not have a decision date in mind.

