2022 OLB Foresees WVU Getting Better Each Year

Class of 2022 recruit Kyle Louis (6’1”, 195 lbs), an outside linebacker from East Orange, New Jersey, has been working on improving his list of offers. That list improved when Louis received an offer from West Virginia in April.

“It was exciting,” Louis said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “I always used to watch West Virginia highlights growing up.”

Defensive line coach Andrew Jackson extended the offer to Louis. The two are arranging for Louis to visit with the staff soon.

“I’m excited to be noticed and to get a chance to compete at that level,” Louis said. “That brings me a ton of motivation to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Louis said he grew up watching “the notorious Tavon” Austin, and he enjoyed watching Tykee Smith during his time at WVU.

“West Virginia is a great program that will have a nice season ahead of them,” Louis said. “I see them building more and more by the year.”

Louis said he’s looking to play at a school where he feels like he fits in. He wants to major in graphic design when he gets to college.

“[West Virginia] looks like a place where you can enjoy yourself,” Louis said. “I just saw a video of someone dancing with the mascot.”

In addition to his offer from WVU, Louis currently holds offers from Pitt, Maryland, Penn, Marshall, Buffalo, Kent State, Temple, and UMass. Louis said he wants to stay on the east coast when he goes to college.

Louis said he doesn’t want to say which school is his leader yet, but he’s thinking about announcing his commitment in June.

