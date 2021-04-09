Grandson of Former Mountaineer WR Receives WVU Offer

Class of 2023 defensive back/wide receiver Lamont Payne (6’1”, 175 lbs) received an offer from West Virginia in March, adding it to a list of schools close to home to offer Payne. A sophomore from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Payne now has offers from Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Kent State, and West Virginia.

Payne has a connection to the Mountaineer football program: his grandfather, Billy Evans, played wide receiver at West Virginia from 1978-1981.

“Even though he was my grandfather, I would like to make my own story and remain humble and strive for greatness,” Payne said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven.

Payne was offered by safeties coach Dontae Wright. Payne said he enjoys talking to Coach Wright and he’s looking forward to building a relationship with the staff.

Payne has already visited West Virginia unofficially. He went to a basketball game, which was the first college basketball game he had ever attended. He’s excited about the possibility of playing at West Virginia.

“It’s crazy to think about because you grow up watching all these teams playing,” Payne said. “Knowing that you have a chance to be a part of that means a lot.”

Payne said the best parts of his game are his ball skills and his ability to stay aggressive. He wants to work on his hip placement and staying disciplined.

While it’s still early in Payne’s recruitment process, he says Pitt is his favorite school so far because of his connections and proximity to home. Payne said proximity to home shouldn’t factor into his final decision.

