Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Grandson of Former Mountaineer WR Receives WVU Offer

2023 DB/WR Lamont Payne has a close connection to the WVU football program.
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2023 defensive back/wide receiver Lamont Payne (6’1”, 175 lbs) received an offer from West Virginia in March, adding it to a list of schools close to home to offer Payne. A sophomore from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Payne now has offers from Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Kent State, and West Virginia.

Payne has a connection to the Mountaineer football program: his grandfather, Billy Evans, played wide receiver at West Virginia from 1978-1981.

“Even though he was my grandfather, I would like to make my own story and remain humble and strive for greatness,” Payne said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven.

Payne was offered by safeties coach Dontae Wright. Payne said he enjoys talking to Coach Wright and he’s looking forward to building a relationship with the staff.

Payne has already visited West Virginia unofficially. He went to a basketball game, which was the first college basketball game he had ever attended. He’s excited about the possibility of playing at West Virginia.

“It’s crazy to think about because you grow up watching all these teams playing,” Payne said. “Knowing that you have a chance to be a part of that means a lot.”

Payne said the best parts of his game are his ball skills and his ability to stay aggressive. He wants to work on his hip placement and staying disciplined.

While it’s still early in Payne’s recruitment process, he says Pitt is his favorite school so far because of his connections and proximity to home. Payne said proximity to home shouldn’t factor into his final decision. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jack Morel at @jackmorel22

Screen Shot 2021-04-09 at 1.28.51 PM
Recruiting

Grandson of Former Mountaineer WR Receives WVU Offer

Screen Shot 2021-04-09 at 12.29.03 PM
Recruiting

WVU Legacy QB Rocco Becht Makes College Decision

West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) recorded his 11th double double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the Mountaineers 74-66 win on Tuesday night.
Basketball

West Virginia Headlines the Charleston Classic

Baseball Field
Baseball

2021 WVU Baseball Schedule & Results

USATSI_11320514_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

John Garcia Jr. Gives Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Jarel Williams

Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard Marcus Evans (2) attempts to steal the ball from Old Dominion Monarchs guard Malik Curry (3) in the first half at Stuart C. Siegel Center.
Basketball

West Virginia Reels in Old Dominion Transfer

Deuce McBride
Basketball

SI Projects Miles McBride as an Early Second Round Draft Pick

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shouts during their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State would go on to defeat West Virginia 42-6.
Football

Neal Brown Named one of the Top 10 Coaches Under 45