2022 Safety Says WVU Offer "Came Out of Nowhere"

The Mountaineers are dipping into South Carolina to add to their 2022 recruiting class.

Class of 2022 safety Ashton Whitner (6’1”, 190 lbs) recently added West Virginia to a long list of offers. The Greenville, South Carolina, native has more than twenty offers, and he was excited to add WVU to the list.

“[The offer] came out of nowhere,” Whitner said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “I was shocked and it was a great feeling.”

Defensive graduate assistant and former Mountaineer safety Jarrod Harper offered Whitner. Whitner says he’s looking forward to building a relationship with Harper and the rest of the staff.

Whitner said he thinks the best parts of his game are his ball skills and his ability to fill the alley. Before getting to the college level, he wants to improve his stats and his on-camera speed.

Whitner is planning on visiting Morgantown as soon as possible. The NCAA recently announced that normal recruiting activities can resume on June 1 for Division I schools.

In looking at the schools that are recruiting him, Whitner said he’s looking for a school where he can find a great education, a great program, and a great atmosphere. He wants to major in either marketing or sports medicine.

Among the many schools that have offered Whitner are programs like Indiana, Army, and Navy. While he doesn’t know when he wants to announce his commitment, Whitner is planning on releasing his top 12 schools on July 20.

