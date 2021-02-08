2022 Georgia DB Says WVU Offer “Felt Unreal”

Class of 2022 defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad (5’11”, 180 lbs) says West Virginia football was one of the teams he loved watching as a kid. He remembers watching Tavon Austin during his run at WVU. That’s why he told Mountaineer Maven that it “felt unreal” when he received an offer from West Virginia’s coaching staff in January. He received the offer shortly after decommitting from Cincinnati. His decision to re-open his recruitment came because of coaching changes within Cincinnati’s football program.

Bin-Wahad said he tries to model his game after Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. This is evident in his game, as he’s a versatile defensive athlete who can make plays against the run and the pass. Before playing at the college level, Bin-Wahad wants to work on his ability to play in the box.

When asked about what’s most important to him in making his college decision, Bin-Wahad said the school’s tradition and NFL development are the two most important factors. He mentioned West Virginia’s “strong” football tradition, and he was also interested in the competition West Virginia faces within the Big 12 Conference.

“It’s exciting,” Bin-Wahad said when asked about the possibility of playing in the Big 12. “[It’s] great football and definitely would be a dream come true.”

Bin-Wahad mentioned that he has a long list of schools that have offered him. He plans to visit West Virginia, and he told Mountaineer Maven that we can expect to see WVU on his top ten schools list, which he’ll be releasing on March 6. He doesn’t have a commitment date set, but he says he really wants to be committed before his senior year of high school begins.

