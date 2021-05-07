2024 DL Koren Robinson Has Major Interest in WVU

Koren Robinson received his first offer from WVU this week.

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Koren Robinson (6’1”, 280 lbs) picked up his first offer from West Virginia this week. Nicknamed “The Juggernaut,” Robinson is a talented young recruit from Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I was blown away and honored,” Robinson said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “I watch them during basketball and football season. My dad loves them as well.”

It’s still early in Robinson’s career, but he’s already thinking about the possibility of competing in the Big 12.

“I love it. I watch those teams on Saturday and I’m looking forward to competing against those programs,” Robinson said. “I have a chance to help West Virginia be number one.”

Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott offered Robinson. Robinson said he’s looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Scott.

When he was asked about WVU players who stand out to him, Robinson compared himself to Darius Stills, who recently signed as an undrafted free agent for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I watched some of [Stills’] tape,” Robinson said. “We have very similar styles of play, especially being an interior lineman.”

Even though he’s still a high school freshman, Robinson already has his priorities settled for what he’s looking for in choosing a school.

“Definitely a good tradition on the field, diversity in the student population, and good food,” Robinson said.

That’s right, good food. This is a recruit who’s not afraid to speak the truth.

As for WVU’s tradition of singing “Country Roads” after a home win? Robinson doesn’t know much about the tradition, but he’s eager to learn more.

“I have to learn it,” Robinson said. “I’ll sing the loudest for sure.”

Robinson is looking forward to scheduling a visit with West Virginia. Of course, it’s still early, but when the time comes, Robinson said he doesn’t want to drag out his recruitment process.

