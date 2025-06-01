WVU Football Recruiting: The 33 Confirmed Recruits to Take Official Visit in June
A huge month of recruiting is set to begin for the West Virginia coaching staff, as several 2026 recruits and transfer targets will be making their way to Morgantown for an official visit.
As of this morning, we have confirmed 33 recruits who will be taking a visit to WVU. This list will either grow, shrink, or have dates change. It's rare that the initial list we put out is exactly how it will unfold. Players commit elsewhere and cancel visits and new recruits are added.
Here's what we have the Mountaineers tentatively scheduled for.
Note: Players in bold are committed to West Virginia.
June 3-5
DB Dana Greenhow
June 6-8
QB Jyron Hughley, TE Sam Hamilton, TE Tilden Riley, OL Logan Anthony, OL Javarii Luckas, OL Cameron Miller, OL Rhett Morris, OL D'Nilyeon Taylor, OL Mason Wilhelm, DL Noah Tishendorf (Oregon State commit), LB Cameron Dwyer, CB Laron Dues, CB Hakim Satterwhite, DB David Coleman, DB Miles Khatri, S Taj Powell, ATH Samson Gash, ATH Vincent Smith, P Jimmy Gregg.
June 10
DB Chance Collins.
June 13-15
RB Jett Walker, WR Zachary Washington, TE Tyler Ruxer, OL Camden Goforth, OL Adrian Hamilton, OL Nathan Zappitelli, DL Brock Heisler, DB Emory Snyder, S Aaron Edwards (JUCO), ATH Christian Lawrence, ATH Javonte Smith, ATH Rymar Tripeaux.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Top WVU DB Target LaRon Dues Reveals Decision Timeline
Miles McBride, New York Knicks Bounced from NBA Playoffs by Pacers
Pat Narduzzi Feels the 'Disrespect' from West Virginia: 'Sometimes It's Not Clean'
Pat Narduzzi Expects WVU Fans to be 'Less Liquored Up' for 2025 Backyard Brawl