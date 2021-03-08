Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WVU Offer Leaves 2022 Defensive End Speechless

The Mountaineers become the first Power Five school to offer this Florida edge rusher.
Last week, West Virginia extended an offer to class of 2022 defensive Elijah Russell (6'8", 225 lbs) of Forest High School in Ocala, Florida.

"I honestly couldn't believe it at first. I was super excited, I couldn't even speak. I almost teared up," Russell said of the WVU offer. "I think very highly of the program especially since my defensive coordinator (Matthew Franklin) was a graduate at WVU in the past. He tells me great stories all the time. He was there when Tavon Austin was there so he won a bowl ring and had a great experience there. He told me that he thinks WVU would suit me very well."

Russell also told Mountaineer Maven that playing in a conference like the Big 12 is very appealing to him. 

"I feel like it's an absolute honor to possibly play in the Big 12. Look at what the Big 12 has done for Tavon Austin, Geno Smith, and Will Grier. The competition in that league is second to none. Plus, I love the tradition of singing Country Roads every Saturday. It really hits home."

West Virginia became the fourth school to offer Russell who also holds other offers from Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, and UAB. As for a timetable for a decision, Russell stated that he is hoping to choose his school sometime before or during the summer.

