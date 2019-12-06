Expected Key Visitors for West Virginia This Weekend

The early signing period is just around the corner and these next two weekends will be crucial for the Mountaineers as they look to solidify the 2020 class.



Here are some of this weekend's top visitors:

WR Sam Brown, 6'2" 190 lbs (Bloomingdale, GA)- The Central Florida commit has had his eye on West Virginia for a while and is a candidate to flip to the Mountaineers. Brown has all the tools to be successful at the next level and would be an immediate impact in the offense.

DE Simeon Barrow Jr. 6'3" 250 lbs (Grovetown, GA)- A Michigan State commit has had his eyes on West Virginia dating all the way back to February and was one of the first group pf players to receive an offer from this coaching staff. Barrow has a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, so there could be a possibility of a flip here.

DE Akheem Mesidor, 6'3" 250 lbs (Clearwater, FL)- The Mountaineers made his top five a couple of weeks ago along with Pitt, UCLA, Syracuse and Georgia Tech. He appears to be leaning towards Syracuse and UCLA, but if things go well this weekend in Morgantown, that could ultimately change things.

DE Wesley Bailey, 6'5" 230 lbs (Ontario, Canada)- West Virginia has gained momentum with Bailey over the last month or so, but are they too late? Bailey has great relationships with the staffs at Minnesota and Illinois which may be hard to overcome. He is teammates with Akheem Mesidor at Clearwater Academy International.

DE Eddie Watkins, 6'3" 230 lbs (Evergreen, AL)- The former Georgia Tech commit has been picking up steam with the Mountaineers and was visited by Al Pogue and Blake Seiler earlier in the week. He is also fresh off of a visit to Purdue, but with West Virginia getting the visit this weekend, Watkins is one to watch closely.

DE Justin Jackson, 6'3" 290 lbs (Northwest Mississippi CC)- Jackson is currently committed to Colorado, but taking other official visits might mean he could be reconsidering his current pledge to the Buffs. What may help the Mountaineers is that his teammate at NWMCC, Quay Mays, is already committed to West Virginia.

CB Daryl Porter Jr., 5'11" 175 lbs (Fort Lauderdale, FL)- This is a relatively newer name on the Mountaineers' big board with the relationship really building over the last couple of months. Porter told Mountaineer Maven it's like "speed dating" with coach Jahmile Addae and he really likes the connection he has made with him.

S Charles Bell VI, 5'11" 195 lbs (Gaithersburg, MD)- Within under 24 hours of decommitting from Syracuse earlier in the week, Bell VI scheduled his official visit this weekend with West Virginia. Bell told Mountaineer Maven that he had been talking to the WVU staff prior to his decommitment and that he really likes what corners coach Jahmile Addae is doing in the program. Current West Virginia commit David Vincent-Okoli is also from Gaithersburg, MD.