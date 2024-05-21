WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates
Welcome to the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board. If you've followed us for a while, you know how this works. But if you're new here, don't worry. Here's a quick rundown of what this page is for and why you need to bookmark it!
Our first section of the Hot Board are recruits who have place West Virginia in their top list of schools. These recruits will have more information provided such as hometown, height, weight, who is in the mix, social handles, highlights, visit/decision dates, and so on. Players will be listed in alphabetical order within their position.
Directly under that, we have our "Names to Watch" section. Recruits listed here have heavy interest in WVU and are guys we are going to keep a close eye on. Some in this category will have official visit dates scheduled to Morgantown. If so, we'll note that. If you click on the player's name under this section, it will take you to their X profile.
At the very bottom, we have our "predictions" section where we will submit predictions on where some recruits will go. The school listed first is my prediction, the second school (once announced) is the recruit's chosen destination. Ex: QB Geno Smith: West Virginia | West Virginia.
If you look at the historical data (which we continuously update), we've got a pretty high hit rate, so pay attention.
THE HOT BOARD
1. RB Deandre Desinor
Height: 5'8" Weight: 180 lbs
Hometown: Delray Beach, FL
Top Schools: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @1deandredesinor.
2. RB Bo Jackson
Height: 6'1" Weight: 200 lbs
Hometown: Euclid, OH
Top Schools: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @BoJackson2025.
3. WR Karon Brookins
Height: 6'4" Weight: 180 lbs
Hometown: Atco, NJ
Top Schools: Iowa State, Marshall, Western Michigan, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @karonbrookins1_.
4. WR Jalil Hall
Height: 6'4" Weight: 190 lbs
Hometown: Drexel Hill, PA
Top Schools: Duke, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia.
Visiting WVU: May 31-June 2.
Decision Date: June 29.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @Jalil1Hall.
5. OL Gavin Crawford
Height: 6'3" Weight: 310 lbs
Hometown: Olney, MD
Top Schools: Duke, Florida, Maryland, Syracuse, West Virginia.
Visiting WVU: May 31-June 2.
Decision Date: May 22.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @_GavinCrawford.
6. OL Raphael Greene
Height: 6'6" Weight: 320 lbs
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Top Schools: Louisville, Kentucky, Pitt, Purdue, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @RaphaelGreene73.
7. OL Cameron Herron
Height: 6'4" Weight: 275 lbs
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
Top Schools: Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville, Northwestern, West Virginia.
Visiting WVU: June 7-9.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @CameronHerron54.
8. OL Isaac Sowells Jr.
Height: 6'2" Weight: 290 lbs
Hometown: Louisville, KY
Top Schools: Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @IsaacSowellsJr.
9. DL Wilnerson Telemaque
Height: 6'6" Weight: 260 lbs
Hometown: Opa Locka, FL
Top Schools: Colorado, Florida, LSU, Minnesota, Missouri, West Virginia.
Visiting WVU: May 31-June 2.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @__Iamwil.
10. EDGE Jayden Loftin
Height: 6'4" Weight: 245 lbs
Hometown: Somerville, NJ
Top Schools: Minnesota, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
Visiting WVU: May 31-June 2.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @jay24FB.
11. LB Paul Nelson
Height: 6'2" Weight: 205 lbs
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Top Schools: Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pitt, Toledo, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @Nelson_Paul8.
12. CB Deuce Edwards
Height: 6'1" Weight: 180 lbs
Hometown: Richmond, VA
Top Schools: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.
Visiting WVU: May 31-June 2.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @edwards_deuce.
13. CB Dawayne Galloway Jr.
Height: 6'0" Weight: 175 lbs
Hometown: Columbus, OH
Top Schools: Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @DeejGalloway85.
14. CB Gavin Jenkins
Height: 6'2" Weight: 170 lbs
Hometown: Lake Butler, FL
Top Schools: East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Toledo, UCF, USF, Western Michigan, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @3wayyG.
15. CB Cam Strong
Height: 6'1" Weight: 170 lbs
Hometown: Anderson, SC
Top Schools: Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, West Virginia.
Visiting WVU: May 31-June 2.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @CAMSTRONG7.
16. CB Aydan West
Height: 6'1" Weight: 185 lbs
Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD
Top Schools: Cincinnati, Duke, Penn State, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia.
Visiting WVU: May 31-June 2.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @AydanWest0.
17. S Rashad Johnson Jr.
Height: 6'2" Weight: 185 lbs
Hometown: Bushnell, FL
Top Schools: Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @Rashad_Johnson4.
18. S Keon Young
Height: 6'0" Weight: 170 lbs
Hometown: Lakeland, FL
Top Schools: Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @KeonYoung55.
19. ATH Pedro Reyes
Height: 6'0" Weight: 185 lbs
Hometown: Egg Harbor City, NJ
Top Schools: Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, North Carolina, West Virginia.
Highlights: Click here.
X Profile: @PedroReyesjr_.
NAMES TO WATCH (Visit date to WVU, if scheduled):
RB: John Forster (June 21-23), Eddie Love Jr. (June 7-9)
WR: Davion Chandler, Jourdin Houston, AJ Johnson, Quincy Porter, Braswell Thomas (June 7-9)
TE: JT Taggart
DL: Elijah Crawford (June 21-23), Christian Hudson, Amir Leonard-Jean Charles (June 7-9), Nic Moore (May 31-June 2), Evan Powell, Donta Simpson (June 14-16)
EDGE: Khy'lek Jarrett, Zeke Chinwike, James Dunnemann II
LB: Grant Beerman
CB: Christopher Hatfield (June 21-23), Kamden Tiller, Elgin Sessions (June 7-9), Serious Stinyard (May 31-June 2)
S: Byron Baldwin, Davin Chandler (June 7-9), Carson Lawrence (May 31-June 2), Morgan Linton
ATH: Zeke Marshall, Sammy Etienne, Montavin Quisenberry (May 31-June), Seaonta Stewart Jr. (May 31-June 2)
PREDICTIONS
5/21- OL Gavin Crawford: West Virginia | Not announced yet
Commitment predictions:
26/27 (94%) in '22 class
20/20 (100%) in '23 class
6/6 (100%) in '24 class
52/53 (98%) all-time