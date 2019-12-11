Recently Offered 2021 Lineman Plans to Make West Virginia his First Visit

Over the weekend, West Virginia extended an offer to class of 2021 offensive lineman Isaiah Bunn (6'3" 275 lbs) of Deerfield Beach, FL. The junior big man also claims offers from North Carolina State, Indiana, Rutgers and Northern Illinois.

Bunn was taken off guard by the offer and was extremely happy when he learned of the news. "I'm really excited about it. I mean, I'm always excited about a college offer and that someone is noticing my hard work, but I just got a little more excited about this one," Bunn says. "I like how the coaching staff has a family feel to it and I like the stadium and the crowd atmosphere. Deerfield Beach has had players there, so I'm pretty familiar with the program," he adds.

When asked if he would be considering a visit to Morgantown and he quickly responded, "Yes, I do actually in the very near future when my mom and I get everything figured out. I plan to make West Virginia my first visit."

Bunn also tells Mountaineer Maven that he and three to four teammates plan to announce their college decision in the summer. "We plan on doing it all at the same time, it's a team tradition. Buck pride is serious over here and the West Virginia coaching staff knows it," Bunn said.