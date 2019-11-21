Mountaineer
2021 Tight End Says "It was Hard to Sleep" Following West Virginia Offer

Schuyler Callihan

Recently, the West Virginia coaching staff sent out an offer to class of 2021 tight end Michael Trigg (Lake Wales, FL). Trigg is the cousin of former West Virginia running back Kay-Jay Harris, who played for the Mountaineers from 2003-04.

"I was ecstatic about the offer honestly, it was hard to sleep after I got it," Trigg stated. "I think very much of the program, it's a great place," he added.

The lead recruiter for Trigg is running backs coach Chad Scott - who he "most definitely" has a great relationship with. Trigg tells Mountaineer Maven that he does plan to visit West Virginia, but is still working on finalizing a date.

He also holds offers from Boston College, Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Oregon State, Iowa State and many others. 

No schools stand out to him at the moment and a decision date is yet to be determined.

