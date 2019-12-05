2021 Offensive Lineman "Thrilled" About West Virginia Offer

Yesterday, the Mountaineer coaching staff offered class of 2021 offensive lineman Michael McLaughlin (6'8" 255 lbs) of Parkland, FL.

"Coach Trickett is my area recruiter and he told me over the phone that I was offered. I was thrilled to hear that a program as good as WVU wants to give me an opportunity to play for them. It's a great football program to have a chance to play for," McLaughlin said. "I'd like to go visit sometime, especially now that I've been offered."

He also holds offers from Miami, Florida and Florida State and does not plan to make a decision until next season.